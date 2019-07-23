Aerotech News Digital Edition – July 19, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – July 19, 2019

Where were you when Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the surface of the Moon?

In this week’s very special edition of Aerotech News and Review, we remember “one giant leap for mankind” – the historic mission of Apollo 11 in July 1969. It is a momentous accomplishment, emblazoned in our collective national consciousness. President John F. Kennedy spoke prophetically when he said, “No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space … This gives promise of some day providing a means for even more exciting and ambitious exploration of space, perhaps beyond the moon, perhaps to the very end of the solar system itself.” The Apollo missions were accomplishments not just by scientists, engineers and astronauts who made space exploration possible, but of our nation as a whole, as we exercised our collective will to support this program that changed the destiny of humankind. Read our full review – well-remembered highlights as well as in-depth details of the mission – in this week’s issue of Aerotech News. Click on the link below for an online, digital copy, or pick up a print edition at our usual distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, Mojave Air and Space Port and Tehachapi. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews

