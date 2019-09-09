Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 6, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – September 6, 2019

Welcome to the September 6th issue of Aerotech News and Review! You may have seen a flurry of social media posts and emails toward the end of August, seeking volunteers for a special project at the local Homes4Families community currently under construction. We have the culmination of that story here for you this week, as two military veteran families received keys to new homes in Palmdale! The Olivares and Merlos families and the Homes4Families Veteran Enriched Neighborhood will be featured early next year on an episode of HGTV’s reboot of “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.” We have LOADS of photos and full coverage in this week’s edition of Aerotech – click on the link below for a full copy of our digital edition!

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Silver Spitfire makes stop at Mojave Air and Space Port: page 4

NASA tests X-59 QueSST microphone array: page 6

Local Patriot Day observances scheduled: page 7

High Desert Hangar Stories – The heroes who inspire me: page 8

State-of-the-art composites lab opens at Knight High School: page 14

Hometown Heroes: page 16

All this and much more in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB and Tehachapi, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – stay cool this weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661