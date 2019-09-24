Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 20, 2019

Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – September 20, 2019

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Thanks for checking out the September 20th edition of Aerotech News and Review! We have a great issue of local aerospace, military and veteran news lined up for you this week, starting off with the official announcement of something that’s been known in Aerospace Valley for a while now: the production of the B-21 Raider at Northrop Grumman’s facility in Palmdale, CA. Acting Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan confirmed this week that the Raider is in production at the same facility where Northrop’s B-2 Spirit bomber was built 30+ years ago. So if you or your neighbor have been sneaking out to work at 5 a.m. in a black trench coat and sunglasses, you all can cast off your camouflage – we know that another bat-winged bomber will be taking to the skies above the AV in the not-too-distant future! Click on the link below to read the full story in your digital copy of this week’s Aerotech.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lzed/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Virgin Galactic mates fuselage, wing assembly of next SpaceShipTwo : page 2

Skunk Works Project Riot demonstrates multi-domain operations: page 2

Rep. Katie Hill hosts Military Service Academy info event at AVC: page 3

Teichert addresses AV business leaders, seeks community partnership: page 4

High Desert Hangar Stories – P-61 Black Widow, WWII night fighter: page 6

Community supports Vets4Veterans annual car and motorcycle show: page 8

All this and much more in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB and Tehachapi, and “Like” our page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – enjoy the last weekend of summer! #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661

Aerotech News, Antelope Valley, Aerospace Valley, Edwards Air Force Base News, Air Force Plant 42 News, Antelope Valley Aerospace News, Defense Industry News, Antelope Valley Veteran News, Military Flight Test, Military News, NASA Armstrong, Air Force Test Center, Mojave Air and Space Port, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Northrop Grumman Palmdale