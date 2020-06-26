Aerotech News Digital Edition – June 26, 2020

Advertisement

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – June 26, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the June 26th issue of Aerotech News and Review! COVID-19 is pushing Aerospace Valley to innovate yet again – the highly anticipated Aerospace Valley Air Show, which puts Edwards AFB back on the air show circuit after an absence of more than 10 years, is going to morph into a different type of event in response to current public health concerns. Lovers of military hardware and all “things with wings” can still look forward to an awesome display of technology and air power, but this year we will have to be content to view online or from a distance. Organizers at Edwards are looking to coordinate a week-long series of events featuring an emphasis on STEM education, culminating in a possible “parade of planes” in partnership with NASA and Mojave Air and Space Port. We can still expect to see some outstanding aerial displays in the skies over the AV, as well as some up-close looks at aircraft and other hardware available to the public online. Click on the link below to read the full story and much more news, in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nqtv/

• Air Force Chief of Staff visits Edwards AFB: page 2

• X-59 continues to take shape at Skunk Works in Palmdale: page 3

• “On This Date” photo feature – X-15 No. 3, NASA Armstrong and more: page 4

• The amazing women of Team SOFIA: page 5

• High Desert Hangar Stories – Howard Hughes tempts fate in the XF-11: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning June 26th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661 #AerospaceValley