  Aerotech News Digital Edition - July 24, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the July 24th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Citizens of Aerospace Valley didn’t have to look far this month for a source of hope and inspiration, as we share in our cover story this week. Vietnam veteran Walter Sapp lifted the spirits of many, as a determined survivor of COVID-19 – recovering despite tough odds, including more than a month spent on a ventilator at Antelope Valley Hospital. Community members celebrated Sapp’s homecoming with a motorcycle and vehicle convoy, organized by his friends from various veteran support organizations and the Lancaster Elks Lodge. “I spent three months, and five days in the hospital,” Sapp said in an interview from his home. “And 39 days of it was in a coma. I don’t remember anything.” The outpouring of love from his community is not something he and his wife, Susan, will soon forget. Welcome Home, Walter! Click on the link below to read the full story and much more news, in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review!

