Countdown begins to Aerospace Valley Air Show

Advertisement

The flying portion of the Aerospace Valley Air Show will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9 and 10, while the STEM elements take place Oct. 5-8.

The air show will open just like any normal Edwards’ air show — with the National Anthem, the Wings of Blue Parachute Team from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the breaking of the sound barrier.

The Friday/Saturday live stream starts at 10:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 10:43 a.m. Aircraft flyovers begin shortly thereafter.

On Friday, the aircraft will depart Edwards, and should be arriving over Palmdale at approximately 11:07 a.m. On Friday, the aircraft will fly the West Route.

On Saturday, flying the East Route, the first aircraft will be above Rosamond at approximately 11:05 a.m.

There will be an Olympic-style live broadcast each day, with Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, and other senior leaders on hand to give context to what the public is seeing in the air, what the students have seen over four days of STEM instruction, and how it relates to the mission of the base and the mission of the aircraft in the air.”

Aircraft scheduled for the flyovers include F-16 Falcons, F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs and F/A-18 Hornets. For bombers, there will be the B-1 Lancer and the B-52 Stratofortress; and for heavy lift, there will be the C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker. Additionally, a NASA Armstrong ER-2 and G-III will be flying. Also included in the lineup are a T-38 Talon and a C-12 Huron.











The West Route includes Rosamond, Lancaster, Palmdale, Mojave, Tehachapi, Bakersfield, California City and Boron.









The East Route includes Rosamond, Lancaster, Palmdale, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, Barstow, Fort Irwin, Ridgecrest and NAS China Lake.



As part of the STEM presentation, Monday through Wednesday, we’ll see videos about Edwards Air Force Base. The presentations run noon to 1 p.m. and will be introduced by base leadership — Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, Col. Randel J. Gordon, 412th TW vice commander, or Chief Master Sgt. Ian D. Eishen, 412th TW command chief master sergeant.

The series culminates Thursday with a moderated Edwards AFB panel discussion. Students can submit questions for the panel to 507-EDW-STEM.

For more information, visit www.avairshow.com.













































































DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact