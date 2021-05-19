Aerotech News Digital Edition – May 14, 2021

Advertisement

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 14th issue of Aerotech News and Review! How should the remaining assets of Palmdale’s shuttered AERO Institute be distributed? That is the $1.2 million question now on the table, with a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling that Institute funds available after the payment of debts be unfrozen and disbursed. It has been proposed that funds be allocated to a community non-profit, capable of carrying forward with AERO Institute’s mission of supporting STEM education programs. One local organization that believes they fit the bill is the Flight Test Museum Foundation, according to their board chairman, Sage Cheshire Inc. founder Art Thompson. The Foundation’s long-established STEM education programs are underpinned by the Air Force Flight Test Museum, a facility which maintains and displays a treasure trove of historic aircraft and flight test artifacts. The Museum is in the midst of a major expansion to a new site adjacent to Edwards AFB, including a STEM Education Center. What do you think — would students be well-served by a quicker completion of the STEM Education Center and the programs it will offer? Click on the link below to read the full story, and Thompson’s comments as to why this seems to be a logical answer to the million-dollar question. We have this and much more aerospace and military news in your free online copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s edition:

Flight Test Museum Junior Test Pilot School scheduled for Summer 2021: page 2

B-21 test aircraft build progresses, B-21 CTF takes shape: page 3

May 15 Plane Crazy presents “Salute to Round Engines”: page 3

“On This Date” photo feature: first flights of SpaceShipOne, X-36, XB-43, Rutan VariEze and more: page 5

Flight Research offers Upset Recognition Recovery Training program in Mojave: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – How three notable Hispanic Airmen made their way: page 7

