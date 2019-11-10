Thunderbirds headline Aviation Nation, Nov. 16-17

Aviation Nation returns to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 16 and 17 and this year’s theme is “Salute To Our Veterans.”

The headliner this year, as in past years, is the USAF Thunderbirds – based at Nellis.

Other aerial demonstrations at Aviation Nation include the F-35 Lightning II, a C-17 Globemaster III, a Vietnam-era OV-10 Bronco, a P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabres, a Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion and others.

Buses will run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the Aviation Nation event entrance on base beginning at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. Buses will stop taking visitors to the air show (from the Motor Speedway) at 1 p.m. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located at 7000 Las Vegas Boulevard North. There is no charge to ride the bus.

Gates close at 4:30 p.m.

The tentative schedule for both days, which is subject to change, is:

9:30 a.m. — Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman

9:45 a.m. — C-130 Hercules Streamer Drop

9:50 a.m. — U.S. Air Force Academy Glider

10 a.m. — Opening Ceremony with Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

10:20 a.m. — C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker Demo

10:35 a.m. — P-51 Mustang

10:50 a.m. — Trojan Thunder T-28

11 a.m. — MQ-9 Reaper flyby

11:10 a.m. — Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows: 2 World War I biplanes

11:30 a.m. — Combined Arms Demo, highlighting Air Superiority capabilities, Close Air Support, and Combat Search and Rescue

12:10 p.m. — MiG Fury Fighters – Navy FJ & MiG fighters/Korea re-enactment/Navy

12:25 p.m. — Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion

12:55 p.m. — Heritage Flight with an F-35 Lightning II and three F-86 Sabres

1:35 p.m. — Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

1:55 p.m. — Julie Clark and her T-34

2:05 p.m. — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

For more information, visit www.nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/