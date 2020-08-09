Joint Simulation Environment construction contract awarded

Advertisement

The Air Force has taken another step forward in achieving the vision of a government owned, high-fidelity, multi-platform modeling and simulation capability — with the award of two Military Construction contracts valued at approximately $65.5 million.

The new construction will include a 72,000-square foot facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and a 52,000-square foot facility at Nellis AFB, Nev., as part of the Joint Simulation Enterprise.

“The award of these contracts is the culmination of a two-plus year planning effort and is a tremendous team success story,” said Phillip “PJ” Folson, the JSE Logistics Team Lead.

The JSE Facility planning team was comprised of personnel from the JSE Project Office, Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, Air Force Test Center, United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Navy, and Civil Engineering organizations at Nellis and Edwards.

The team’s tireless efforts through multiple design reviews enabled two awardable MILCON projects nearly $7.5M below expected cost and within aggressive schedule constraints.

The JSE will provide a state-of-the-art M&S environment to conduct fifth generation and next generation developmental test, operational test, and high-end advanced training and tactics development for the warfighter.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact