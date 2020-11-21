Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 20, 2020

Advertisement
Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – November 20, 2020
Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the Nov. 20th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The USAF Warfare Center at Nellis AFB has joined forces with the Air Force Test Center at Edwards AFB in the construction of a state-of-the art Joint Simulation Environment facility at Nellis. The JSE will support up to 20 high fidelity simulators and associated equipment to enable multi-platform, multi-domain developmental testing, operational testing and high-end advanced tactics and training. A companion facility will break ground at Edwards next year. Click on the link below for the full story and much more news in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.
Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:
– Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers: page 3
– Coffee with the commander gives Airmen a voice: page 5
– WWII-era Marine veteran celebrates 99th birthday: page 6
– Photo feature: Weather Airmen forecast combat missions: pages 8 & 9
All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 20th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.
