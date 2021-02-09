Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the February 5th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! In case you haven’t noticed the increased variety of aircraft streaking through the skies of the Vegas Valley – it’s Red Flag time! Red Flag 21-1 is officially underway through Feb. 12, hosting about 2,400 participants from nearly 20 states, three nations and several sister services. The list of participating aircraft is impressive, including the F-22, F-35, F-16, EA-18G, F-15E and A-10 – and you can throw in the B-1 and B-2 for good measure. We have full coverage for you here in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis Maintenance Professional of the Year awards : page 3

Navy EA-18 Growler – Joint training forges winning warfighters: page 4

Bringing the BRRT – Blacksnakes gain experience at Red Flag 21-1: page 5

Flying first sergeant maintains qualifications: page 6

Photo feature – Red Flag kicks into high gear : pages 8 & 9

Local VA expanding COVID vaccine availability to more veterans: page 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Feb. 5th.