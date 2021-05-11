Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 30, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 30th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Nellis and Creech leadership continued their long tradition of honoring Native American ties to the Nevada Test and Training Range, by joining tribal representatives in a cultural excursion to Pintwater Cave in late March. Nellis AFB initiated its Native American Program 25 years ago to increase the understanding between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. Within Nevada and the surrounding states of California, Utah and Arizona, many tribes maintain strong cultural ties to the NTTR, a 2.9 million-acre area used for Department of Defense training and research. We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vatk/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

The human-animal bond: page 2

Nellis AFB is centerpiece for Air Force modernization: page 4

MQ-9 Reaper mods targeted to provide capability for near peer threats: page 6

Photo Feature: Nellis observes Earth Day : page 9

Veterans embrace recovery through climbing: page 12

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 30th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews