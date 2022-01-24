Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – January 21, 2022

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 21, 2022

Hello, fans and friends — thanks for checking out the Jan. 21st issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The USAF Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team left their “nest” at Nellis AFB Jan. 10th, for an off-station winter training trip to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The unusual decision to train away from Nellis was made to increase flexibility for the team’s training needs. “Training in new and different environments will allow the team to exercise the necessary muscles to ensure our demonstration is precise despite changing conditions,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander. It’s a fact that the Thunderbirds never fail to wow the crowd, and it will be exciting to see what new levels of excellence they achieve, by pushing their training envelope. We have this story and much more news prepared for you, in this week’s edition of Nellis/ Creech Desert Lightning News! Click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/phje/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Air Force unveils action plan to develop tomorrow’s enlisted Airmen: page 3

556th TES helps organize, clean up Nellis USO : page 4

Photo Feature – Nellis airmen compete in 4th quarter weapons load competition: pages 6 & 7

VASNHS announces COVID surge contingency measures: page 8

All waiting for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting January 21st. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews