Nellis hosts Aviation Nation – the latest updates

0
33
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the Fort Wayne Air Show in Fort Wayne, Ind., June 7, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush)

Here’s the latest schedule for Aviation Nation, Nov. 16 and 17, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

All times and performers are subject to change:

Nov. 16 and 17

9:30 a.m. — Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman
9:45 a.m. — C-130 Hercules Streamer Drop
9:50 a.m. — U.S. Air Force Academy Glider Team
10 a.m. — Opening Ceremony with Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and F-22 Raptor fly-by
10:20 a.m. — Trojan Thunder T-28
10:30 a.m. — C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker Demo
10:50 a.m. — P-51 Mustang
11 a.m. — MQ-9 Reaper fly-by
11:10 a.m. — MiG Fury Fighters – Navy FJ & MiG fighters/Korea re-enactment/Navy
11:30 a.m. — Combined Arms Demo, highlighting Air Superiority capabilities, Close Air Support, and Combat Search and Rescue
12:30 p.m. — Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows: 2 World War I biplanes
12:45 p.m. — Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion
1:15 p.m. — F-35 Lightning II Demo
1:35 p.m. — Heritage Flight with an F-35 Lightning II and three F-86 Sabres
1:45 p.m. — Special Operations Command Para-Commandos
2 p.m. (Saturday) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance
2 p.m. (Sunday) —  Julie Clark and her T-34
2:15 p.m. (Sunday) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

Buses run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the event entrance on base beginning at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. Buses will stop taking guests to the event at 1 p.m., and event gates close at 4:30 p.m.
 
All times and performers subject to change. Also – Nellis AFB is going to be live streaming the entire air show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/airshowview360/.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR