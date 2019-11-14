Nellis hosts Aviation Nation – the latest updates

Here’s the latest schedule for Aviation Nation, Nov. 16 and 17, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

All times and performers are subject to change:

Nov. 16 and 17

9:30 a.m. — Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman

9:45 a.m. — C-130 Hercules Streamer Drop

9:50 a.m. — U.S. Air Force Academy Glider Team

10 a.m. — Opening Ceremony with Special Operations Command Para-Commandos and F-22 Raptor fly-by

10:20 a.m. — Trojan Thunder T-28

10:30 a.m. — C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker Demo

10:50 a.m. — P-51 Mustang

11 a.m. — MQ-9 Reaper fly-by

11:10 a.m. — MiG Fury Fighters – Navy FJ & MiG fighters/Korea re-enactment/Navy

11:30 a.m. — Combined Arms Demo, highlighting Air Superiority capabilities, Close Air Support, and Combat Search and Rescue

12:30 p.m. — Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows: 2 World War I biplanes

12:45 p.m. — Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion

1:15 p.m. — F-35 Lightning II Demo

1:35 p.m. — Heritage Flight with an F-35 Lightning II and three F-86 Sabres

1:45 p.m. — Special Operations Command Para-Commandos

2 p.m. (Saturday) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

2 p.m. (Sunday) — Julie Clark and her T-34

2:15 p.m. (Sunday) — U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Ground Show and Aerial Performance

Buses run from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the event entrance on base beginning at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. Buses will stop taking guests to the event at 1 p.m., and event gates close at 4:30 p.m.



All times and performers subject to change. Also – Nellis AFB is going to be live streaming the entire air show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/airshowview360/.